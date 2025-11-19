“Wicked For Good” Deemed Bad by Critics, Will Audiences Care After Multi Million Dollar Marketing Push?

The original “Wicked” movie was a hit with critics.

The first chapter of the story of Elphaba and Glinda has an 88% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie went on to make $756 million around the world. In the US alone, the total was $474 million.

Now comes “Wicked for Good,” a year later. So far critics are not thrilled. The rating is at a very low 71%. Still, audiences want to see it. The Rotten Tomatoes score from those who’ve been asked is a mighty 97%.

A lot of what happens Thursday night, when “For Good” opens in previews, will depend on word of mouth. At the premiere Monday night, everyone I asked “loved it.” But then again, it was the opening, people were dressed up, the show was free, and there were celebrities in the area if not accessible to be seen.

It was an exciting night.

Universal Pictures has spent millions to promote “Wicked For Good.” No rock has been left unturned. They even flew members of the Golden Globes to New York and put them up in hotels, etc to fan the flames. After all, if “Wicked For Good” can’t get a lot of nominations for Best Musical/Comedy, what can?

On Rotten Tomatoes, I gave the movie a “fresh” because the leads — Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — put heart and soul into their performances. Plus, the production values are overwhelming.

But 29% of the critics have said no, thanks. I agree, “Wicked” could have been one movie. The negative reviews concern the repetitiveness from the first movie to the second. Also, “For Good” spends a lot of time dealing with “The Wizard of Oz.” Plus, the overall logic of “For Good” was beyond my grasp. It becomes confusing, and heads toward an improbable end.

How “For Good” fares tomorrow night will make headlines. “Wicked” made $19.2 million in previews. The total Friday opening came to $46.2 million. Will the new movie do as well?

We’ll wait and see…