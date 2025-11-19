Book Sales: Kamala Harris’s “107 Days” Out Paces Eric Trump 2 to 1, Cheryl Hines Drops to Number 15,889 While Epstein Book Is a Hit

The book business for topical subjects is a rough place right now.

The late Virginia Giuffre’s “Nobody’s Girl” is a smash hit thanks to the Jeffrey Epstein scandals.

Giuffre’s book is in the top 3 non fiction books on amazon. It’s number 5 all around. As the Epstein noose closes around Donald Trump’s plump neck, more and more people are eager to read what Guiffre knew about Epstein’s pedo gang.

Another winner is former VP and presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. Her “107 Days” has sold 289,000 copies according to Circana/BookScan. It’s been out about two months. The response has been excellent. A lot of readers wanted to know what went on with Joe Biden stepping down and Harris taking over.

Not so good sales for Eric Trump. The intelligence challenged second son of Donald Trump published a book, so to speak. full of his thoughts on dear old Dad. “Under Siege” has been out for five week and has sold 189,000 copies. It’s 288 pages which makes it just thick enough to elevate a laptop during Zoom calls with fellow insurrectionists.

Meantime, BookScan doesn’t have numbers yet for Cheryl Hines’s “Unscripted.” I’ll update when they do. But the book is at 15,889 right now on amazon. It’s dead, most sincerely dead. No one wants to read it or even own it as a souvenir.

Keep refreshing…