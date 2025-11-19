Wednesday, November 19, 2025
AARP Movie Noms Bring Surprises: “One Battle,” “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” “Train Dreams,” “House of Dynamite” for Best Picture

By Roger Friedman

The first round of 2026 movie noms are here thanks to AARP’s Movies for Grown Ups.

Nominations are below. The lead actor choices are interesting, particularly in Actress where every single name is unexpected. These nominees are cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs as they used to say! No Jessie Buckley? Emma Stone? Kate Hudson?

Huh? Very weird. All too young. I guess you have to be older than fortysomething to make the cut. June Squibb, 96, should win without any trouble! (Julia Roberts must be amused to be in this category!)

Well, this is how it begins. The awards ceremony is January 10th, hosted by Alan Cumming. The show will be broadcast on PBS February 26th.The complete list of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Hamnet, A House of Dynamite, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Train Dreams.

Best Actress: Laura Dern (Is This Thing On?), Jodie Foster (A Private Life), Lucy Liu (Rosemead), Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), and June Squibb (Eleanor the Great).

Best Actor: George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine).

Best Supporting Actress: Regina Hall (One Battle After Another), Amy Madigan (Weapons), Helen Mirren (Goodbye June), Gwyneth Paltrow (Marty Supreme), and Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: Fire and Ash).

Best Supporting Actor: Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Michael Shannon (Nuremberg), and Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value).

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Kathryn Bigelow (A House of Dynamite), Scott Cooper (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere), Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein), and Spike Lee (Highest 2 Lowest).

Best Screenwriter: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer (Jay Kelly), Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett, and Mark Chappell (Is This Thing On?), Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale), and James Vanderbilt (Nuremberg).

Best Ensemble: A House of Dynamite, Jay Kelly, Nuremberg, One Battle After Another, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Best Intergenerational Film: Eleanor the Great, The Lost Bus, Rental Family, Rosemead, Sentimental Value.Best Period Film: Dead Man’s Wire, Marty Supreme, Nuremberg, Sinners, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Best Documentary: Becoming Led Zeppelin, Cover Up, My Mom Jayne, Riefenstahl, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.

Best Foreign-Language Film: It Was Just an Accident, No Other Choice, Nouvelle Vague, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value.

Best TV Series or Limited Series: Adolescence, Hacks, The Pitt, The Studio, The White Lotus.

Best Actor (TV): Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Noah Wyle (The Pitt).

Best Actress (TV): Kathy Bates (Matlock), Kathryn Hahn (The Studio), Catherine O’Hara (The Studio), Parker Posey (The White Lotus), Jean Smart (Hacks).

