Watch the Trailer for the Beatles Anthology VIDEO Doc Coming to Disney Plus With New Episode, Along with New AUDIO Set

Now the trailer for the Beatles Anthology video doc complete with a new ninth episode.

Disney Plus starts running it Thanksgiving weekend.

The miniseries follows the November 21st release of the CD-LP-streaming audio set with the new Anthology 4. Everything’s been remastered. The sound on the CD collection is sensational. The new tracks are a delight.

This is the first time the 30 year old Anthology has been streaming anywhere. The original DVD set is long gone. The new one will be a very happy and final replacement.