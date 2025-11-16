Sunday, November 16, 2025
“SNL” Next Show: Hosted By Melissa McCarthy, Musical Guest Dijon (Not Mustard) Mostly Unknown, Sold Few Records

By Roger Friedman

The next episode of “Saturday Night Live” comes on December 6th.

The hilarious Melissa McCarthy is the host.

Musical guest is an artist named Dijon. It’s an odd choice. Not a mustard, Dijon is an indie artist not known to most people. He’s only around 300,000 records over his career, most thanks to streaming.

Dijon’s one non hit, called “The Dress,” was released four years ago.

Clearly, Lorne Michaels is not worried about ratings. Already this season he allowed Role Model to be booked. The guy was pretty bad, and so were the numbers.

Will Dijon suddenly catch on? Or will the skewing older audience just tune him out? I guess we’ll see.

PS I can’t believe this guy doesn’t have a song called “Grey Poupon.”

Tonight’s episode with Glen Powell and Olivia Dean was very good. The show has improved over the last three installments. The new kids are working out well. Ashley Padilla, who with the show last year, has blossomed into a star. (No offense to Chloe Fineman or Sarah Sherman, already stars.)

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

