“SNL” Next Show: Hosted By Melissa McCarthy, Musical Guest Dijon (Not Mustard) Mostly Unknown, Sold Few Records

The next episode of “Saturday Night Live” comes on December 6th.

The hilarious Melissa McCarthy is the host.

Musical guest is an artist named Dijon. It’s an odd choice. Not a mustard, Dijon is an indie artist not known to most people. He’s only around 300,000 records over his career, most thanks to streaming.

Dijon’s one non hit, called “The Dress,” was released four years ago.

Clearly, Lorne Michaels is not worried about ratings. Already this season he allowed Role Model to be booked. The guy was pretty bad, and so were the numbers.

Will Dijon suddenly catch on? Or will the skewing older audience just tune him out? I guess we’ll see.

PS I can’t believe this guy doesn’t have a song called “Grey Poupon.”

Tonight’s episode with Glen Powell and Olivia Dean was very good. The show has improved over the last three installments. The new kids are working out well. Ashley Padilla, who with the show last year, has blossomed into a star. (No offense to Chloe Fineman or Sarah Sherman, already stars.)