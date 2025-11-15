Trump Turns On MTG Calling Her Lunatic, Disillusioned MAGA Rep Claims Death Threats Inspired by Former Political Idol

The story of Marjorie Taylor Greene was not one anyone could have predicted.

The Georgia congresswoman was all MAGA, devoted to Donald Trump and everything he stood for. She came across as a lunatic who spewed crazy, sometimes antisemitic, rhetoric like accusing Jews of controlling the weather with “space lasers.”

Everyone hated her.

Then things began to change. Her children needed health insurance. Her constituents couldn’t afford groceries. And something happened in the Jeffrey Epstein story that triggered her. Trump wasn’t opening the Epstein files. He was endorsing pedophilia and rape. MTG started to lose it.

Today she writes that since breaking with Trump she’s getting death threats. She’s actually blaming him.

Her post begins: “

I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected. Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States.”

Trump is so outraged at her for questioning his policies, he’s turned against her. He wrote today:” I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of “Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia.”

He continues: “I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day. I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.”

Could MTG be Trump’s Achilles heel? Is her awakening to his own lunacy going to bring him down? Will she become a Democrat, or work within the GOP to destroy him? The discourse is utterly fascinating. MTG could be the largest crack in Trump”s wall of tyranny. He refers in his tirades to Greene appearing on “The View,” which she did without incident.

Now Greene’s X account is filled with protests against Trump, who Greene is still also trying to placate. She can’t figure out what to do or how to react to Trump? Is her MAGA alliance really over? Will her supporters and voters accept her without Trump? Can she convince them that he’s ruining the country and that she’s now standing for truth and justice?

We join this program in progress. A couple of years ago, MTG was so crazy I blocked her on Twitter. I’ve just now welcomed her back. For the moment.