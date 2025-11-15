Saturday, November 15, 2025
Box Office: Now You See It, Now It’s Gone as New Releases “Running Man,” Sleight of Hand Barely Register Friday While We Wait for “Wicked”

By Roger Friedman

Friday box office with Thursday previews was an issue of now you see it, now you don’t.

Numbers failed to materialize for “Now You See It” Part 3, or for “Running Man.”

We’re looking at $12 million and $10 million weekends, respectively.

That is Deadsville.

The whole box office is asleep.No buzz on anything.

The wait for “Wicked: For Good,” and “Marty Supreme” is now getting tense.

There’s just nothing happening. It’s a snooze.

Small releases like “Bugonia” and “Deliver Me from Nothing” are not amping up.

Things are so bad that Universal has anniversary runs of “Back to the Future” and the original “Wicked” lodged in the theaters.

SPC’s “Nuremberg” should be doing more, but it’s just lying there.

“Frankenstein” is doing business or did, but Netflix doesn’t report numbers and now Guillermo del Toro’s fine film is playing on the streaming platform. So much for that.

I guess “Jay Kelly” is out there somewhere. A top film for the year, but again, it’s Netflix, so no reporting.

Last week’s horror film, “Predator: Badlands,” was down 78% from last Friday, so that novelty has passed as well.

Tumbleweeds blowing past the popcorn stands…

Grrrr….

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

