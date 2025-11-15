Box Office: Now You See It, Now It’s Gone as New Releases “Running Man,” Sleight of Hand Barely Register Friday While We Wait for “Wicked”

Friday box office with Thursday previews was an issue of now you see it, now you don’t.

Numbers failed to materialize for “Now You See It” Part 3, or for “Running Man.”

We’re looking at $12 million and $10 million weekends, respectively.

That is Deadsville.

The whole box office is asleep.No buzz on anything.

The wait for “Wicked: For Good,” and “Marty Supreme” is now getting tense.

There’s just nothing happening. It’s a snooze.

Small releases like “Bugonia” and “Deliver Me from Nothing” are not amping up.

Things are so bad that Universal has anniversary runs of “Back to the Future” and the original “Wicked” lodged in the theaters.

SPC’s “Nuremberg” should be doing more, but it’s just lying there.

“Frankenstein” is doing business or did, but Netflix doesn’t report numbers and now Guillermo del Toro’s fine film is playing on the streaming platform. So much for that.

I guess “Jay Kelly” is out there somewhere. A top film for the year, but again, it’s Netflix, so no reporting.

Last week’s horror film, “Predator: Badlands,” was down 78% from last Friday, so that novelty has passed as well.

Tumbleweeds blowing past the popcorn stands…

Grrrr….