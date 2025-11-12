Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Donate
Movies

“Devil Wears Prada 2” Now Wink Wink Marketing as Disney Uses Madonna’s “Vogue” for Teaser, Movie Opens Met Gala Weekend

By Roger Friedman

Share

Coming May 1, 2026, the highly promoted sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Disney licensed Madonna’s “Vogue” for the teaser trailer in case you don’t know what this movie is about. Very on the nose.

This will be the Wintour of our discontent since the film will open on the Friday before the Monday of Wintour’s Met Ball. No doubt the whole cast will be there. What used to be something provocative has become a marketing plan for everyone involved.

Apparently, Anna Wintour will make a cameo in the film. The first one was about lampooning Wintour as a cruel boss. Now she’s part of the joke. So the whole meaning of this thing is gone.

From the press release: “Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

“The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com