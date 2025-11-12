“Devil Wears Prada 2” Now Wink Wink Marketing as Disney Uses Madonna’s “Vogue” for Teaser, Movie Opens Met Gala Weekend

Coming May 1, 2026, the highly promoted sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Disney licensed Madonna’s “Vogue” for the teaser trailer in case you don’t know what this movie is about. Very on the nose.

This will be the Wintour of our discontent since the film will open on the Friday before the Monday of Wintour’s Met Ball. No doubt the whole cast will be there. What used to be something provocative has become a marketing plan for everyone involved.

Apparently, Anna Wintour will make a cameo in the film. The first one was about lampooning Wintour as a cruel boss. Now she’s part of the joke. So the whole meaning of this thing is gone.

From the press release: “Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

“The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.”