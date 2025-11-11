Tuesday, November 11, 2025
“Running Man” Starring Glen Powell, Directed by Edgar Wright, Opens to Disappointing Reviews: Will They Matter?

By Roger Friedman

I had high hopes for Edgar Wright’s revived “Running Man.”

After all, Wright is a top director and Glen Powell is the biggest new mainstream star in a long time.

But 71 reviews just got unleashed onto Rotten Tomatoes, and they aren’t encouraging.

Right now the score is 62%, right on the border of ‘rotten.’ It’s possible that number can be worked up to 70% but it’s certainly not what was hoped for.

Wright, whose “Baby Driver” is one of my favorite films, has never had a rating this low. He usually hits in the 90s. What could have gone wrong?

Powell has only been going up and up since Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some” in 2016. The lone exception was his romcom with Sydney Sweeney, “Anyone But You.” That one got a 53% from critics and turned into a box office hit.

Can Powell’s infectious grin get him out of this mess? Do the reviews matter? I guess we’ll find out on Thursday night when “Running Man” opens in previews.

