Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Donate
BooksCelebrity

Louis CK Publishes a Novel Today Called “Ingram,” And From the Looks of It He’s Read a Lot of Faulkner and Steinbeck

By Roger Friedman
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (6907546aw) Louis CK 10th Anniversary of Stand Up for Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival & Bob Woodruff Foundation, Inside, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2016

Share

Do you want to give Louis CK twenty five bucks?

If you do you can read his novel, called “Ingram,” which is about neither Luther Ingram, Dan Ingram, or Ingram book distributors.

“Ingram” is a serious first novel by someone who’s read Faulkner and Steinbeck. I don’t say that negatively because only I read the first free chapter on amazon. Who knows? “Ingram” may win a book award.

I’m just telling you it exists. The publisher says it’s “picaresque.” Louis says in a promo email this morning: “Ingram is a novel. It’s fiction. It’s about a boy who runs into a lot of trouble. And about who he is and how he gets through it. It’s about the people that he meets and the world the way he sees it. I wrote it. And now it’s yours.”

Louis CK — canceled several years ago after graphic reports of misbehavior — made one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen, not released, called “I Love You Daddy.” The good news, “Ingram” doesn’t seem so terrible. That’s my quote.

Attention BenBella books: send me a pdf at showbiz411@gmail.com and I’ll read it.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com