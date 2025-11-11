Louis CK Publishes a Novel Today Called “Ingram,” And From the Looks of It He’s Read a Lot of Faulkner and Steinbeck

Do you want to give Louis CK twenty five bucks?

If you do you can read his novel, called “Ingram,” which is about neither Luther Ingram, Dan Ingram, or Ingram book distributors.

“Ingram” is a serious first novel by someone who’s read Faulkner and Steinbeck. I don’t say that negatively because only I read the first free chapter on amazon. Who knows? “Ingram” may win a book award.

I’m just telling you it exists. The publisher says it’s “picaresque.” Louis says in a promo email this morning: “Ingram is a novel. It’s fiction. It’s about a boy who runs into a lot of trouble. And about who he is and how he gets through it. It’s about the people that he meets and the world the way he sees it. I wrote it. And now it’s yours.”

Louis CK — canceled several years ago after graphic reports of misbehavior — made one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen, not released, called “I Love You Daddy.” The good news, “Ingram” doesn’t seem so terrible. That’s my quote.

Attention BenBella books: send me a pdf at showbiz411@gmail.com and I’ll read it.