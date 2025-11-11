Wednesday, November 12, 2025
JFK Grandson Jack Schlossberg Announcing Congress Run Weds AM: Can He Go From Eccentric Social Media Star to Politician?

By Roger Friedman

Here comes Jack Schlossberg.

On Wednesday morning he’s announcing his candidacy for Congress. He wants Jerry Nadler’s seat in the 12th District, which is Manhattan.

Jack has been an eccentric social media star for a couple of years now. He’s made news by being completely off the wall until just recently.

But Jack is the grandson of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He’s the son of Caroline Kennedy, and the last chance for the Kennedy dynasty to recover from the craziness of recent events — including his cousin, Robert Kennedy Jr.

Will Jack be taken seriously? Will he edit his social media to get rid of some embarrassing posts? And what about serious security issues for a Kennedy etc? How is this all that going to work?

Lots to consider here but I think he can do it, and I hope he succeeds.

