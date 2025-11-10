Monday, November 10, 2025
Cheryl Hines’ Book, “Unscripted,” Will Hit Amazon’s Best Seller List at Around Number 12,000 When It’s Published Tomorrow

By Roger Friedman

Brace yourselves for a big non event in book publishing.

Curb your enthusiasm for Cheryl Hines’s book, “Unscripted,” when it hits bookstores and online seller tomorrow.

Amazon.com currently has it at around number 12,000.

This is after a month of pushing the book in interviews that defended crazy husband Robert Kennedy Jr. and his boss, Donald Trump.

No one really wants the book, although it’s likely it will move up a bit on the best seller list — maybe to 11,000.

Over the weekend, Hines promised to donate some of the book’s proceeds to the right wing Children’s Health Defense Fund. But she may not have much to give them if the best seller list in any indication.

She said at the CHD’s dinner, according to MSNBC, “CHD has been such supporters of families of parents with children that have been injured with vaccines or any sort of health issues. Thank you for supporting CHD and Bobby for all these years.”

Hines has gone to the dark side, endorsing her husband’s anti vaccine and conspiracy theories. Larry David not only doesn’t talk to her anymore, she’s the only cast member from “Curb” not invited to join him on his HBO sketch comedy show.

Watch for “Unscripted” on 99 cent remainder tables, and on Sixth Avenue sidewalk sales.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

