Cheryl Hines’ Book, “Unscripted,” Will Hit Amazon’s Best Seller List at Around Number 12,000 When It’s Published Tomorrow

Brace yourselves for a big non event in book publishing.

Curb your enthusiasm for Cheryl Hines’s book, “Unscripted,” when it hits bookstores and online seller tomorrow.

Amazon.com currently has it at around number 12,000.

This is after a month of pushing the book in interviews that defended crazy husband Robert Kennedy Jr. and his boss, Donald Trump.

No one really wants the book, although it’s likely it will move up a bit on the best seller list — maybe to 11,000.

Over the weekend, Hines promised to donate some of the book’s proceeds to the right wing Children’s Health Defense Fund. But she may not have much to give them if the best seller list in any indication.

She said at the CHD’s dinner, according to MSNBC, “CHD has been such supporters of families of parents with children that have been injured with vaccines or any sort of health issues. Thank you for supporting CHD and Bobby for all these years.”

Hines has gone to the dark side, endorsing her husband’s anti vaccine and conspiracy theories. Larry David not only doesn’t talk to her anymore, she’s the only cast member from “Curb” not invited to join him on his HBO sketch comedy show.

Watch for “Unscripted” on 99 cent remainder tables, and on Sixth Avenue sidewalk sales.