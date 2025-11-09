Box Office: “Predator” Scorches with $40 Mil Weekend, Springsteen Fans “Deliver” $2.2 Mil, “Nuremberg” Trial No Objections, “Bugonia” Bugging

Weekend box office:

“Predator: Badlands” sold a lot of popcorn and soda this weekend.

Elle Fanning and a bunch of monsters brought $40 million to the box office and a needed hit for Disney/20th. I guess this means many sequels.

The “Predator” success pulled along the studio’s slow starter movie, “Deliver Me from Nowhere.” Bruce Springsteen fans finally woke up and realized they needed to see this part of their hero’s legacy. Let’s say there was a Rising!

“Deliver Me” delivered $2.2 million which is a big deal considering everyone — including me — thought this film was dead. The renewed interest could help Oscar chances for the Jeremy’s — Allen White and Strong.

Consider that the week to week fall off was much less than last weekend, too. 42% vs. 58%. Disney also dropped the number of theaters by 1,260, making “Deliver Me” a little more narrowed. Lesson learned: they went too wide at the beginning. This movie was Born to Walk, albeit at a healthy pace! Total now higher than expected last week at $20.4 million.

No one had objections to Russell Crowe and Rami Malek in “Nuremberg,” which got a nice $4 million opening. Now Sony Pictures Classics just has to wait a month for some awards announcements, which they may get.

Emma (Emily) Stone’s “Bugonia” bugged out, too, and is now up to $12.3 million. Will it be like the Stone predecessor, “Poor Things”? Unclear, but right now audiences are curious about the bald and the bold.

Jennifer Lawrence’s “Die My Love” — with MUBI looking to repeat “The Substance” and Demi Moore — opened to a healthy $2.8 million.