Grammys Biggest Snub: Nothing for The Weeknd, Who Was Finally Persuaded to Enter, Got Zip for “Hurry Up, Tomorrow”

The Grammys really had a big snub this year.

No nominations for The Weeknd.

The RB and pop star was persuaded by Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason to enter his album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow” and its tracks.

There had been a long cold war period between The Weeknd and the Grammys. But Mason ironed it all out and brought him back.

The nominating committees responded by giving the album and songs absolutely nothing.

I guess this underscores the relationship between the Academy and the nominators is hands off.

But still, it’s embarrassing.

What is a Weeknd, as Maggie Smith might say?

Meantime, there will be a lot of questions about Billie Eilish’s many noms for the song, “Wildflower.” It was included in her 2024 album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” and has no business being in the 2026 group.