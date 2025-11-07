Grammy Nominations! Lady Gaga Scores 7 with Album, Record, Song of the Year for “Mayhem,” Sabrina, Kendrick, Chappell Roan (Full List)

Follow along at 11am — 80 categories! Who’ll be snubbed? Everyone! The one thing about the Grammys is, no one is happy about the nominations or winners! If you understand that up front, it’s all good!
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen, Tobaisse Jesso
Producer of the Year
Dan Auerbach, Circuit, Dijon, Blake Mallis, Soundwave
POP VOCAL ALBUM
Swag, Man’s Best Friend, Something Beautiful, Mayhem, Therapy
SOLO
Daisies, Manchild, Disease, The Subway, Messy
Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Lola Young
ROCK ALBUM
Private Music, I Quit, From Zero, Never Enough, Idols
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Dean, Cats Eye, The Marias, Addison Raye, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, Lola Young
R&B ALBUM
Beloved, Why Not More, the Crown, Escape Room, Mutt
BROADWAY ALBUM
Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just in in Time, Maybe Happy Ending
SONG OF THE YEAR
Abracadabra , Anxiety, Apt, ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, Golden, Luther, Manchild, Wildflower
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Fotos, Manchild, Anxiety, Wildflower, Abra, Luther, The Subway, Apt.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Fotos Bad Bunny, Swag Justin Bieber, Mans Best Friend Sabrina Carpenter, Let God Pusha T, Mayhem Lady Gaga, GMX Kendrick Lamar, Mutt Leon Thomas, Tyler the Creator ChomaKoia