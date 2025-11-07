Friday, November 7, 2025
Grammy Nominations! Lady Gaga Scores 7 with Album, Record, Song of the Year for “Mayhem,” Sabrina, Kendrick, Chappell Roan (Full List)

By Roger Friedman

Follow along at 11am — 80 categories! Who’ll be snubbed? Everyone! The one thing about the Grammys is, no one is happy about the nominations or winners! If you understand that up front, it’s all good!

here’s the full list link

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen, Tobaisse Jesso

Producer of the Year

Dan Auerbach, Circuit, Dijon, Blake Mallis, Soundwave

POP VOCAL ALBUM

Swag, Man’s Best Friend, Something Beautiful, Mayhem, Therapy

SOLO

Daisies, Manchild, Disease, The Subway, Messy

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Lola Young

ROCK ALBUM

Private Music, I Quit, From Zero, Never Enough, Idols

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Dean, Cats Eye, The Marias, Addison Raye, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, Lola Young

R&B ALBUM

Beloved, Why Not More, the Crown, Escape Room, Mutt

BROADWAY ALBUM

Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just in in Time, Maybe Happy Ending

SONG OF THE YEAR

Abracadabra , Anxiety, Apt, ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS’, Golden, Luther, Manchild, Wildflower

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Fotos, Manchild, Anxiety, Wildflower, Abra, Luther, The Subway, Apt.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Fotos Bad Bunny, Swag Justin Bieber, Mans Best Friend Sabrina Carpenter, Let God Pusha T, Mayhem Lady Gaga, GMX Kendrick Lamar, Mutt Leon Thomas, Tyler the Creator ChomaKoia

