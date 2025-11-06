Michael Jackson Movie “Michael” Trailer Drops WATCH HERE: Controversial Film Coming in April 2026 Starring King of Pop’s Nephew

Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew and son of Jermaine, plays Michael Jackson in the new movie, “Michael.”

Antoine Fuqua is the director. The movie is coming in April 2026 after tug of war of what it would be. Originally, the producers thought they’d discuss all of Michael’s literal trials and tribulations.

At that point they considered making a two part movie, like “Wicked.”

Now it’s one movie, and I hope it will just be about Michael’s music achievements in the 1980s. We don’t need to see what happened next, except in documentaries.