Thursday, November 6, 2025
Katy Perry Tries Again for a Hit Single with “Bandaids,” Maybe About Orlando Bloom Split, Her Best Shot in Years (Watch/Listen)

By Roger Friedman

Katy Perry may finally be back on track.

Her new single, “Bandaids,” sounds like a hit.

Katy’s had a lot of trouble finding a groove in recent years after a string of hits like “Firework” and “Roar.”

“Bandaids” is definitely a huge improvement over the last couple of releases.

Is it about her split with Orlando Bloom? Sure, why not?

The video is a little weird, and I wish the song had a better ending. But this will do for now. But the song stop abruptly. I wish the chorus came back one more time in an interesting way.

Producer of the song is Justin Tranter. She finally dumped Dr. Luke.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

