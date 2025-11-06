Katy Perry Tries Again for a Hit Single with “Bandaids,” Maybe About Orlando Bloom Split, Her Best Shot in Years (Watch/Listen)

Katy Perry may finally be back on track.

Her new single, “Bandaids,” sounds like a hit.

Katy’s had a lot of trouble finding a groove in recent years after a string of hits like “Firework” and “Roar.”

“Bandaids” is definitely a huge improvement over the last couple of releases.

Is it about her split with Orlando Bloom? Sure, why not?

The video is a little weird, and I wish the song had a better ending. But this will do for now. But the song stop abruptly. I wish the chorus came back one more time in an interesting way.

Producer of the song is Justin Tranter. She finally dumped Dr. Luke.