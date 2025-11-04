Kim Kardashian Mini-Series, Produced by Ryan Murphy, Scores a Zero on Rotten Tomatoes: “Stiff and Affectless Without a Single Authentic Note”

Click here to watch our exclusive video interview with Woody Allen

Is the end for Ryan Murphy?

The producer of many, er, wild TV series may have finally hit bottom with a new show called “All’s Fair.”

So far, critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given it a zero.

Are we surprised? Kim Kardashian is the star. The Hollywood Reporter describes her as “Stiff and Affectless Without a Single Authentic Note.”

Kim stars as the owner an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

The other lawyers are top notch actresses like Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash. Sarah Paulson, also a Murphy regular, is the actress who had to find out from Kardashian — in real life, during make up — that the 1969 Apollo moon shot was a fake. Paulson’s reaction was better than anything in the series.

But you can only cover up a mess with so much gilding. Kardashian is not an actress, she’s a social climbing celebrity whose entire career is built on dross.

So there you have it.

For Hulu, “All’s Fair” is a severe drop in quality. They produce Emmy nominated shows like “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Bear.”

Hulu is part of Disney, like FX, which is where Ryan Murphy’s shows usually air. They include things like “American Horror Story,” which also scrape by with preposterous premises and top notch actors. Kardashian was already in one of those.

The Times of London said: “It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets.”

The UK Daily Telegraph: “Ryan Murphy is the high priest of tacky, tasteless television, and this year he has outdone himself with a show of mind-bending horror sure to trigger nightmares in the unsuspecting viewer.”

You can only get away with this stuff for so long, I guess.

keep refreshing…in case the Rotten Tomatoes rating could drop below zero!