Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Donate
Television

Kim Kardashian Mini-Series, Produced by Ryan Murphy, Scores a Zero on Rotten Tomatoes: “Stiff and Affectless Without a Single Authentic Note”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Click here to watch our exclusive video interview with Woody Allen

Is the end for Ryan Murphy?

The producer of many, er, wild TV series may have finally hit bottom with a new show called “All’s Fair.”

So far, critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given it a zero.

Are we surprised? Kim Kardashian is the star. The Hollywood Reporter describes her as “Stiff and Affectless Without a Single Authentic Note.”

Kim stars as the owner an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

The other lawyers are top notch actresses like Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash. Sarah Paulson, also a Murphy regular, is the actress who had to find out from Kardashian — in real life, during make up — that the 1969 Apollo moon shot was a fake. Paulson’s reaction was better than anything in the series.

But you can only cover up a mess with so much gilding. Kardashian is not an actress, she’s a social climbing celebrity whose entire career is built on dross.

So there you have it.

For Hulu, “All’s Fair” is a severe drop in quality. They produce Emmy nominated shows like “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Bear.”

Hulu is part of Disney, like FX, which is where Ryan Murphy’s shows usually air. They include things like “American Horror Story,” which also scrape by with preposterous premises and top notch actors. Kardashian was already in one of those.

The Times of London said: “It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets.”

The UK Daily Telegraph: “Ryan Murphy is the high priest of tacky, tasteless television, and this year he has outdone himself with a show of mind-bending horror sure to trigger nightmares in the unsuspecting viewer.”

You can only get away with this stuff for so long, I guess.

keep refreshing…in case the Rotten Tomatoes rating could drop below zero!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com