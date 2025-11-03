Monday, November 3, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Exclusive Video: Woody Allen, Almost 90, Shares What He Thinks Are Most and Least Favorite of His 50 Films, Talks About Publishing First Novel

By Roger Friedman

Share

This story and video copyright c2025 Showbiz411.com

Woody Allen is turning 90 on November 30th.

He doesn’t want us to jinx him, so we won’t emphasize it.

He’s just published his first novel, “What’s With Baum,” which could be adapted into a movie instantly. He says, “The only problem is I’m too old to play the lead.”

My friend Neil Rosen — of PBS stations’ Talking Pictures — and I were welcomed to Woody’s East Side townhouse on October 16th. We talked about his life in depth, about all his movies, and his stand up comedy career. Woody is relaxed throughout the 90 minute interview as he reminisces and remarks about his many triumphs. Included in those are the 50 movies he’s made, winning the Oscar for “Annie Hall,” and the many actors he’s worked with.

For New Yorkers of a certain age, Woody Allen remains a giant part of our psyche. In the 70s, 80s, 90s and into the 2000s, people lined up around the block at theaters like the Beekman, Coronet, and Baronet to be the first to see his latest movie. “Annie Hall” is so deeply embedded in our minds, that Diane Keaton’s recent death seemed personal.

We talked about the great restaurant, Elaine’s, where he told us he met Simone de Beauvoir, the famous philosopher. Imagine if there had been cameras in the phones then!  Or even phones! Woody says of the great eatery, “I was the least famous person there.”

Woody also talks about how he arrived at his famous opening title cards in black and white with the Windsor font. (Neil had the clever idea of using the same for our interview.)

I got Woody to tell the story of how he used to rehearse the clarinet as he toured the country for his early stand up comedy routines. He bought a new turntable in each town to play the records. And left them there for unsuspecting clean up crews!

We also talk about his dear friends Keaton and Tony Roberts, of course. And which of his solo performances he actually likes (not many). He’s also not a fan of “Mighty Aphrodite,” as it turns out, even though it was a box office hit and won Mira Sorvino an Oscar — one of many Oscars actors have won in his movies.

“Midnight in Paris” — better not live in an era without vaccines, air conditioning, or dry cleaning!

Happy Birthday, Woody! And thank you for this momentous visit.

PS In April 2024, I did a smaller interview with Woody that wasn’t on film. He allowed me to take a photo of him at his desk, sitting with the famous typewriter upon which he’s written everything — everything — since he was 16. He says there’s still store in Union Square that sells the ribbons!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com