Friday, October 31, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Beatles Movies Cast the Wives: Saoirse Ronan, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Sawai, Mia McKenna-Bruce Join Sam Mendes’ Four Films

By Roger Friedman

Share

Sam Mendes has cast the wives of the Beatles for his films.

Saoirse Ronan, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Sawai, and Mia McKenna-Bruce are joining the four Beatles movies.

They will play respectively Linda McCartney, Patti Boyd Harrison, Yoko Ono, and Maureen Starkey.

The ladies line up with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

Ronan, a former Oscar nominee and top star, is a big get for Mendes. Wood is coming off her hit run on “The White Lotus.”

The movies are still far off — coming in April 2028. These roles are pivotal, of course, because as the Fab Four matured through the 60s their mates played big roles in what happened to the group.

Still to be announced: actors playing Jane Asher, Cynthia Lennon, Brian Epstein, Allen Klein, Lee Eastman, Ed Sullivan, and so on. Plenty to come, and very exciting!

Meantime, a Beatles Anthology 4 book is just out. The whole Anthology audio and video comes November 21st, and is already on the amazon top 40 thanks to advanced orders.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com