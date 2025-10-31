Beatles Movies Cast the Wives: Saoirse Ronan, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Sawai, Mia McKenna-Bruce Join Sam Mendes’ Four Films

Sam Mendes has cast the wives of the Beatles for his films.

Saoirse Ronan, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Sawai, and Mia McKenna-Bruce are joining the four Beatles movies.

They will play respectively Linda McCartney, Patti Boyd Harrison, Yoko Ono, and Maureen Starkey.

The ladies line up with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

Ronan, a former Oscar nominee and top star, is a big get for Mendes. Wood is coming off her hit run on “The White Lotus.”

The movies are still far off — coming in April 2028. These roles are pivotal, of course, because as the Fab Four matured through the 60s their mates played big roles in what happened to the group.

Still to be announced: actors playing Jane Asher, Cynthia Lennon, Brian Epstein, Allen Klein, Lee Eastman, Ed Sullivan, and so on. Plenty to come, and very exciting!

Meantime, a Beatles Anthology 4 book is just out. The whole Anthology audio and video comes November 21st, and is already on the amazon top 40 thanks to advanced orders.