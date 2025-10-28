Motown Great Suzanne de Passe Scores $1 Billion Development Deal with Hot Finance Partners for New Media Company

Suzanne de Passe is a name we don’t see often enough in success stories.

Suzanne literally ran Motown and was Berry Gordy’s head of state for a long, long time. She’s much younger than the 95 year old legend, trust me!

Suzanne has 2 Emmy Awards, 30 Emmy Nominations, 1 Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination, 3 Peabody Awards for Excellence in Television, 5 NAACP Image Awards, and was a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee in 2024.

Now she’s gone into business with heavy finance partners and scored $1 billion in credit for a new company called Immortal. They are backed by a landmark strategic alliance with Vobile and Yangbin Wang, Chairman and CEO of Vobile. She’ll be guiding it with Madison Jones, who already works with at DePasse Jones Entertainment, and leading entertainment attorney Corey Martin, Esq., Managing Partner of Granderson Des Rochers law firm.

Immortal Studio enters the market with a bold strategic mandate: to fully finance the

development of complete seasons of premium television, streamlining the path from story

conception to global screen. The studio combines financial firepower with traditional storytelling expertise and cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving entertainment industry.

The main story is Suzanne, who can do anything — and again, doesn’t get enough credit for being the top female executive in movies, TV, and music. We’re going to see big things from Immortal — like maybe the real Marvin Gaye movie — one that shows his genius. Only she can do it!

PS One day Suzanne will write her book and we’ll find out everything — probably more than we can take — about Diana, Michael, Smokey, Stevie, and Berry. I’m ready to read it now!