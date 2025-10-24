Friday, October 24, 2025
Jennifer Lopez Cancels Savannah Film Festival Appearances as “Kiss of the Spider Woman” Disappears from Theaters

By Roger Friedman

You can’t blame her, really.

Jennifer Lopez was supposed to be honored this weekend at the Savannah Film Festival. She was to receive the Virtuoso Award, and be feted by the festival known as SCAD.

JLo, however, has dropped out of the whole shebang. She’s not showing up, and they’re not screening her movie, “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

You can’t blame her. “Spider Woman” is mostly out of theaters after two weeks. Roadhouse Attractions completely screwed up the release. The film made  $1.6 million over 2 weeks. Yesterday the total take was $22,000. At the same, Lopez was bravely doing publicity, unaware that her movie was dead.

JLo got good reviews in “Spider Woman.” So did her co-stars. Bill Condon knows how to make a musical. But you can’t do it without a real movie company. I call Roadhouse ‘Roadkill’ for a reason.

SCAD will still have lots of celebrities including Regina Hal, Oscar Isaac, Will Arnett, Spike Lee, Sydney Sweeney, and so on. They can all take the Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil tour. But not JLo. She’s smart to go home and lick her wounds.

As for the movie, it will get saved by the Critics Choice and Golden Globes in the comedy/musical categories. Lopez could get a nomination from either group if the movie is shown to voters. When it goes to streaming people will be curious. But learn the lesson, folks.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

