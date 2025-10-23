Trump Donors to $300 Mil Ballroom Include His Sugar Cane Buddy and Other Onerous Billionaire Donors, Republicans

Donald Trump has demolished part of the historic White House, just like he did back in 1979 when he violated an agreement to save architecturally important parts of the old Bonwit Teller store in New York.

Trump is building his $300 million ballroom which he will no doubt name for himself. According to his plans, the ballroom will be full of gold ornaments, like cavity fillings. And like those fillings, they can be removed by future presidents and donated to charity.

The names of the donors, released today, are all the villains in the Trump saga. Billionaire donors, etc. including the Adelsons, Harold Hamm, Apple, Meta — in other words all his cronies and people he’s shaken down. All the usual suspects. A rogues gallery of hideous people.

One of them is Pepe Fanjul, the sugar cane magnate who donates millions to the Republicans. Fanjul is supplying the sugar cane syrup now going into Coca Cola, among other products, thanks to Trump. The new ballroom will be filled with sugar cane!