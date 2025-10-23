Thursday, October 23, 2025
Donate
governmentPolitics

Trump Donors to $300 Mil Ballroom Include His Sugar Cane Buddy and Other Onerous Billionaire Donors, Republicans

By Roger Friedman

Share

Donald Trump has demolished part of the historic White House, just like he did back in 1979 when he violated an agreement to save architecturally important parts of the old Bonwit Teller store in New York.

Trump is building his $300 million ballroom which he will no doubt name for himself. According to his plans, the ballroom will be full of gold ornaments, like cavity fillings. And like those fillings, they can be removed by future presidents and donated to charity.

The names of the donors, released today, are all the villains in the Trump saga. Billionaire donors, etc. including the Adelsons, Harold Hamm, Apple, Meta — in other words all his cronies and people he’s shaken down. All the usual suspects. A rogues gallery of hideous people.

One of them is Pepe Fanjul, the sugar cane magnate who donates millions to the Republicans. Fanjul is supplying the sugar cane syrup now going into Coca Cola, among other products, thanks to Trump. The new ballroom will be filled with sugar cane!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com