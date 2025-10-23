“Stranger Things” Netflix Finale Episode Will Be Shown in Theaters Around the Country All Night on New Year’s Eve

Netflix has a New Year’s gift for “Stranger Things” fans.

They’re putting the final episode and series finale into theaters. The episode will go simultaneous to the unveiling on Netflix.

Netflix releases the first four episodes of “Stranger Things,” episode 5 on November 26th, followed by three episodes on Christmas Day. The final episode comes on New Year’s Eve.

This is the culmination of five episodes of monster chasing for the people of Hawkins, Indiana. You’ve got bet that the final episode will be off the wall.

“Stranger Things” features existing stars like Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper), plus a slew of young people who are now known arond the world: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley).

It’s hard to believe Matthew Modine won’t make an appearance as Dr. Brenner, but I have no information on that.