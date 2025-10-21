Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Mariah Carey Chosen as Musicares Person of the Year, Will Be Honored at Gala Dinner in Los Angeles January 30th

By Roger Friedman

Musicares has chosen their next Person of the Year, and the winner is…

Mariah Carey.

Mariah will be honored at the January 30, 2026 gala in Los Angeles two nights before the Grammy Awards.

A bunch of performers will be asked to get up and sing Mariah’s songs as a tribute to her.

The Person of the Year is usually someone philanthropic. Mariah did have a summer camp for kids a few decades ago. I’m sure she’s been very charitable since then.

“We are honored to recognize Mariah Carey as this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year, a true creative force and once-in-a-generation talent,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. “Her artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night.”

Mariah insists she has no sense of time, but she better be down at the LA Convention Center by 7pm or that show will go one forever.

Mariah’s most recent album, “Here for It All,” was released by the new Gamma Records, created by Larry Jackson and funded by Apple Music. So at least deep pocketed Apple will make a big donation to this absolutely worthy cause!

PS Not hosting the evening — Nick Cannon or Tommy Mottola.

