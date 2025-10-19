Sunday, October 19, 2025
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Ex Husband Kanye West with New “Skims Head” Fashion Line At Academy Museum Gala

By Roger Friedman

Kim Kardashian knows how to promote her products.

She wore a piece from her new underwear line on her face last night at the Academy Museum Gala.

Kim, who along with her mother has an entirely new face, decided to cover it up with panties. Maybe her new face hasn’t settled in yet. So this was a wise decision.

Of course, Kardashian was really mimicking old costumes worn by her ex husband, Kanye — Where is He Now? — West. Kanye is busy probably busy warding off lawsuits from investors in his failed bitcoin, so a mask is always a good choice.

The Academy Museum gala looks like it was otherwise a classy affair, with plenty of celebrities dressed very nicely. And the host of the red carpet, a British comedienne named Amelia, showed that she’s not afraid of getting a chest cold.

Only in Hollywood, kids, only in Hollywood. I love how the people there tolerate this moronic family. 

 

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

