Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Ex Husband Kanye West with New “Skims Head” Fashion Line At Academy Museum Gala

Kim Kardashian knows how to promote her products.

She wore a piece from her new underwear line on her face last night at the Academy Museum Gala.

Kim, who along with her mother has an entirely new face, decided to cover it up with panties. Maybe her new face hasn’t settled in yet. So this was a wise decision.

Of course, Kardashian was really mimicking old costumes worn by her ex husband, Kanye — Where is He Now? — West. Kanye is busy probably busy warding off lawsuits from investors in his failed bitcoin, so a mask is always a good choice.

The Academy Museum gala looks like it was otherwise a classy affair, with plenty of celebrities dressed very nicely. And the host of the red carpet, a British comedienne named Amelia, showed that she’s not afraid of getting a chest cold.

Only in Hollywood, kids, only in Hollywood. I love how the people there tolerate this moronic family.