“Saturday Night Live” Season 51 Off to Rocky Start with Bad Bunny Opener and Amy Poehler-Hosted 2nd Episode Down in Ratings

This past Saturday’s “SNL” was a ratings downer.

It was down 400,000 viewers from the opener a week before, and that wasn’t so great either.

The Bad Bunny opener scored 4.4 million, kind of a disappointment after all the hub bub about the Bunny performing at the Super Bowl. His TV ratings didn’t reflect his big album sales. Doja Cat was a disappointing musical guest.

The second episode was hosted by Amy Poehler, who we love and adore. But Role Model was the worst musical guest in a long time. He has one hit, no one cares, and it was performed badly. The surprise appearance of Vanity Fair’s new cover subject, Charlie XCX, didn’t help.

Seth Meyers and Tina Fey also put in cameos on the news desk with Poehler and Colin Jost and Michael Che. But unannounced cameos don’t pull in ratings.

There are new writers, but the show has not been very funny. Most of the skteches were duds, except for one at the very end, “Emo Mom,” in which Poehler came alive. Otherwise, most people no doubt switched it off and went to bed.

Sabrina Carpenter hosts this week and she’s the musical guest as well. After that, “SNL” needs some big hitters to get them through November sweeps — and some better writing. It’s just not sharp.