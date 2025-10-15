Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Oscar Winners Robert De Niro and Al Pacino Get Together for Moncler Ad Campaign, But Another Oscar Winner is Invisible

By Roger Friedman

So, fashion house Moncler scored a coup for the winter.

They’ve got Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in ad together for their pricey outerwear.

This pair is not often seen in the same place unless they’re promoting a movie like “Heat” or “The Irishman.”

Moncler outdid themselves.

But there’s an invisible Oscar winning actress in that ad. That would be the sensation Jessica Chastain.

Don’t see her? Chastain is married to Moncler’s secret weapon executive, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, since 2017. They have two children, and are considered one of the best couples in the Hollywood multiverse.

Chastain and Pacino are long time buddies, having appeared on Broadway together in “Wild Salome,” and then in the movie. When Chastain won Best Actress in Cannes for “Tree of Life,” De Niro was head of the jury.

Small world? May be. But there’s some kind of magic at foot here. And we’re all the better for it!

