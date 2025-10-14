Cheryl Hines Defends Husband RFK Jr, Gets Ripped on “The View,” Fumbles on Fox News, Tries to Peddle Book Already A Bust on Amazon

Cheryl Hines has hit the book tour circuit with a thud.

This morning she was shredded on “The View” for backing lunatic husband Robert Kennedy Jr.

Earlier she fumbled on Fox News’s Jesse Watters show, the low point in all of television.

Her book, “Unscripted,” is coming on November 11th. So far, no one wants it. Even with these high profile appearances, she can’t get the book to rise above number 1,500 on amazon.

Hines — who had earned goodwill on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — is also being ripped on Twitter by viewers of these interviews who can’t believe how much she’s sold out to the right. She’s actively attacking vaccines and all accepted science and medical knowledge. No one’s buying that, either.

What a mess, especially for third rate publisher, Skyhorse. They’re going to be stuck with a lot of books.

Cheryl Hines, author of the new memoir 'Unscripted,' reflects on her husband HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "difficult decision" to go from being a Trump critic to backing him and later joining the president's cabinet: "That's a leap, but also it's a leap of faith." pic.twitter.com/nyWeGONdzc — The View (@TheView) October 14, 2025