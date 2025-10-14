Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Cheryl Hines Defends Husband RFK Jr, Gets Ripped on “The View,” Fumbles on Fox News, Tries to Peddle Book Already A Bust on Amazon

By Roger Friedman

Cheryl Hines has hit the book tour circuit with a thud.

This morning she was shredded on “The View” for backing lunatic husband Robert Kennedy Jr.

Earlier she fumbled on Fox News’s Jesse Watters show, the low point in all of television.

Her book, “Unscripted,” is coming on November 11th. So far, no one wants it. Even with these high profile appearances, she can’t get the book to rise above number 1,500 on amazon.

Hines — who had earned goodwill on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — is also being ripped on Twitter by viewers of these interviews who can’t believe how much she’s sold out to the right. She’s actively attacking vaccines and all accepted science and medical knowledge. No one’s buying that, either.

What a mess, especially for third rate publisher, Skyhorse. They’re going to be stuck with a lot of books.

