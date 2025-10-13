Monday, October 13, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Taylor Swift Picks December 12th as Her Disney Plus Day for Documentaries, Maybe the Reason Subscription Price is Rising

By Roger Friedman

Share

Like you, perhaps, I’ve received a couple of notices that the price of Disney Plus is rising soon by three bucks a month.

Now we may know why: they’ve made a deal with billionaire Taylor Swift for a six part docuseries called “Is There Anything Left to Know?”

On that date she will also drop on Disney Plus the full final show of the “Eras Tour” which includes a full performance of her last album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

This is all great, because what we need more than ever is more Taylor Swift. You can’t have enough of it!

Swift writes on Instagram: “It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com