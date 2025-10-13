Taylor Swift Picks December 12th as Her Disney Plus Day for Documentaries, Maybe the Reason Subscription Price is Rising

Like you, perhaps, I’ve received a couple of notices that the price of Disney Plus is rising soon by three bucks a month.

Now we may know why: they’ve made a deal with billionaire Taylor Swift for a six part docuseries called “Is There Anything Left to Know?”

On that date she will also drop on Disney Plus the full final show of the “Eras Tour” which includes a full performance of her last album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

This is all great, because what we need more than ever is more Taylor Swift. You can’t have enough of it!

Swift writes on Instagram: “It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”