Thursday, October 9, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Timothee Chalamet Gives 5 Hours Notice to Social Media Fans for 30 Minute Preview Screening of “Marty Supreme” — Opening in December!

By Roger Friedman

Share

There’s a packed movie theater right now in Times Square.

They’re watching the first 30 minutes of “Marty Supreme,” directed by Josh Safdie and starring Timothee Chalamet.

Timmy — as I like to call him — sent out a bat signal around 5pm on Instagram to his 19 million followers.

“Show up here” — someone wrote — “I’ll show you the first 30 minutes of Marty Supreme.” He added: “First come, first served.”

The screening went off around 10pm, with the crowd cheering for Chalamet.

We’ll see at 10:30 if the screening goes on or they really cut it off at the half hour mark.

“Marty Supreme” opens Christmas Day, and the marketing is going through the roof.

I saw it a few days ago, and raved about it. “Marty Supreme” will a big hit and score a lot of nominations for awards.

A24 really needs a hit, and this one cost $70 million at least.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com