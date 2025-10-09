Timothee Chalamet Gives 5 Hours Notice to Social Media Fans for 30 Minute Preview Screening of “Marty Supreme” — Opening in December!

There’s a packed movie theater right now in Times Square.

They’re watching the first 30 minutes of “Marty Supreme,” directed by Josh Safdie and starring Timothee Chalamet.

Timmy — as I like to call him — sent out a bat signal around 5pm on Instagram to his 19 million followers.

“Show up here” — someone wrote — “I’ll show you the first 30 minutes of Marty Supreme.” He added: “First come, first served.”

The screening went off around 10pm, with the crowd cheering for Chalamet.

We’ll see at 10:30 if the screening goes on or they really cut it off at the half hour mark.

“Marty Supreme” opens Christmas Day, and the marketing is going through the roof.

I saw it a few days ago, and raved about it. “Marty Supreme” will a big hit and score a lot of nominations for awards.

A24 really needs a hit, and this one cost $70 million at least.

