Timothee Chalamet Gives 5 Hours Notice to Social Media Fans for 30 Minute Preview Screening of “Marty Supreme” — Opening in December!

There’s a packed movie theater right now in Times Square.
They’re watching the first 30 minutes of “Marty Supreme,” directed by Josh Safdie and starring Timothee Chalamet.
Timmy — as I like to call him — sent out a bat signal around 5pm on Instagram to his 19 million followers.
“Show up here” — someone wrote — “I’ll show you the first 30 minutes of Marty Supreme.” He added: “First come, first served.”
The screening went off around 10pm, with the crowd cheering for Chalamet.
We’ll see at 10:30 if the screening goes on or they really cut it off at the half hour mark.
“Marty Supreme” opens Christmas Day, and the marketing is going through the roof.
I saw it a few days ago, and raved about it. “Marty Supreme” will a big hit and score a lot of nominations for awards.
A24 really needs a hit, and this one cost $70 million at least.
Timothée Chalamet entering the Regal Times Square for 'MARTY SUPREME' screening tonight. pic.twitter.com/A1kgVk1cKP— Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) October 10, 2025
he is not here to play about marty supreme pic.twitter.com/FkOyAH9HLe— lo (@timchals) October 10, 2025
#TimothéeChalamet arrives to Times Square for a special screening of “Marty Supreme,” where he’s hosting a sneak peek of the film. pic.twitter.com/HtVnvhMg8n— Variety (@Variety) October 10, 2025
Timothée Chalamet hoje (09/10) durante a exibição de ‘MARTY SUPREME’, no Regal Times Square, em Nova York. pic.twitter.com/rNTlIowM9N— Timothée Chalamet Brasil (@ChalametBRA) October 10, 2025