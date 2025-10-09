Donald Trump’s pleas for the Nobel Peace Prize may have finally found substance.

The rappe Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar has been dismissed.

Drake claimed that lyrics to Lamar’s hit record, “Not Like Us,” libeled him as a pedophile.

Trump had nothing to do with it, but may claim the end of this war as one of the many he’s resolved.

From the court’s motion:

“Over the course of 16 days, the two artists released eight so-called “diss tracks,” with increasingly heated rhetoric, loaded accusations, and violent imagery. The penultimate song of this feud, “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, dealt the metaphorical killing blow. The song contains lyrics explicitly accusing Drake of being a pedophile, set to a catchy beat and propulsive bass line. “Not Like Us” went on to become a cultural sensation, achieving immense commercial success and critical acclaim.”

But Drake’s complaints were faint. The court concludes:

“Because the Court concludes that the allegedly defamatory statements in “Not Like Us” are nonactionable opinion, the motion to dismiss is GRANTED.”

So much for that.

Drake — real name Aubrey Graham — made a real mistake here. He turned “Not Like Us” into a massive hit that eventually won the Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Music Video.

The so-called feud that resulted from this mess became a cause célèbre that mystified most people. Now the feud may be over, and the people in Oslo — wholly unaware of it — will have to decide if Trump’s overall message of peace was an influence on the judge.