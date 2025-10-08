Dolly Parton: “I ain’t dead yet!” Beloved Superstar Says Rumors of Her Imminent Demise Have Been Exaggerated — Just Kidney Stones

Whew!
Dolly Parton is okay.
As the beloved superstar says in an Instagram video this morning, “I ain’t deed yet!”
One of Dolly’s sisters caused concern when she asked for prayers yesterday for the singer.
Thanks to another sister, Stella, we learned it was just a case of kidney stones.
I know what that’s like. It’s so freaking painful you need prayers!
But nothing can keep Dolly down. She’s one a kind, and a national institution.
God bless her!
