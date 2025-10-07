Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Donate
Theater

Broadway: “Hamilton” Sales Booming with Return of Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr, Up a Whopping 76% with $1,500 Premium Tickets

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Hamilton” is on fire.

It’s all because of Leslie Odom, Jr.

The Tony winning star of “Hamilton” is back playing Aaron Burr for a limited run.

Odom began on September 9th. Since then, the box office has risen 76% weekly for the last four weeks. The totals went from $2.1 million to $3.7 million and don’t look like they’re slowing down at all.

Regular ticket prices are up over $1,000 for good seats, and $1,500 for premium.

“Hamilton” was no slouch prior to Odom’s return, but this more than anyone could have hoped for.

This does mean that the summer long promotion of the musical’s 10th anniversary has worked like magic. The very clever move to put the already filmed version of the show into theaters has yielded almost $17 million in the US and another $3.7 million internationally. In places like Mexico and the Phillippines they want to be in the room where it happens!

Odom remains in the cast through mid November.

Other shows: “Hell’s Kitchen” had a huge spike week before last when Alicia Keys performed with the cast after two shows. Box office zoomed up from $970K to $1.1 million. I know they were hoping the show would catch fire again. Alas, this past week saw receipts fall to $740K. Also, Christopher Jackson wrapped up his short stint playing Keys’s father. A solid show with great songs and performers, “Hell’s Kitchen” may be ready to lower the curtain soon.

If you want to see Tony and Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf in “Little Bear Ridge Road,” the play starts performance this Saturday. This marks the official return of Scott Rudin to producing after a four year time out for bad behavior. There are plenty of tickets every night at all performances.

All other shows are hanging in there despite high prices. “Art” and “Waiting for Godot,” the newest entries, are holding their own.

BTW, is Leslie Odom, Jr worth it? Um, yeah. Just seeing him in the big screen version made me want to go back to the live theater. I haven’t been able to stop humming those damn songs!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com