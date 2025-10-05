Taylor Swift Weekend: $33 Million Made from Infomercial Movie for New Album, More than 5 Times Box office for The Rock’s Wrestling Movie

Ka ching!

Taylor Swift Weekend continues.

“The Official Album Party Release Infomercial” made $33 million in three days.

The “film” plugs her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

More than five times the number of people who plunked down $12 tickets for Swift saw The Rock’s wrestling movie, “The Smashing Machine.” The Rock took in $6 million, a devastating all time low for his career.

This comes as Hitsdailydouble.com predicts sales of 3 million albums, including streaming and downloads.

At that rate, the same number of people who saw the movie this weekend also bought the album.

On Rotten Tomatoes there are no actual reviews from critics. But the audience adored it, at 96%!

Records have been broken all over the place. “Most Ever” in every category: sales in one day of 12 songs you won’t remember 10 years from now, etc.

Plus, overnight Taylor issued four CDs of extras that could have been included in the initial release. They’re 8 bucks apiece. So an extra $32 on top of the $14 for the original CD, or $30-something for vinyl, plus the merchandise.

All for many songs that sound just like other music.

It’s fantastic!

