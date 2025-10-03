Friday, October 3, 2025
Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers May Have to Decide If Their Songs, “Life of a Showgirl” and “Cool,” Sound Pretty Similar

By Roger Friedman

I can’t take credit for this.

Sean McNulty, who writes the excellent The Wake Up newsletter at The Ankler — I guess he’s a Jonas Brothers fan — noticed the similarity right away.

The title track of Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” and the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 “Cool,” sound very similar.

Last night I praised Swift’s track, from her new album, because it sounded so different from the rest of the record.

I am not much of a Jonas expert, but when I heard “Cool” I really liked it — as if I’d heard it before.

The Swift song is written with Max Martin and Shellback. The Jonas Brothers song comes from the Ryan Tedder house of songs.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

