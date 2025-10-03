Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers May Have to Decide If Their Songs, “Life of a Showgirl” and “Cool,” Sound Pretty Similar

I can’t take credit for this.

Sean McNulty, who writes the excellent The Wake Up newsletter at The Ankler — I guess he’s a Jonas Brothers fan — noticed the similarity right away.

The title track of Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” and the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 “Cool,” sound very similar.

Last night I praised Swift’s track, from her new album, because it sounded so different from the rest of the record.

I am not much of a Jonas expert, but when I heard “Cool” I really liked it — as if I’d heard it before.

The Swift song is written with Max Martin and Shellback. The Jonas Brothers song comes from the Ryan Tedder house of songs.