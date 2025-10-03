Trump Coin Against the Law: “Only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities”

Yes, it’s true.

As part of the continuing effort to promote himself and create an authoritarian state, Trump has asked the Dept of the Treasury to strike a coin with his image on it.

However if anyone cares, this is against the law.

“Only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities.”

This is US Law and widely known among anyone who has a grasp of how this country operates.

That would exclude Trump, who is also illegally altering the White House by building a $200 million ballroom larger than the original ballroom.

There is still no release of the Epstein files. This is just the latest effort to distract the public from that issue.

Will anyone in Congress stop this?

Of course, is Trump is insistent about the coin, he may know something about his health that we don’t. The only hitch is that two years have to pass in between the death and the minting.