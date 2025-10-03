Saturday, October 4, 2025
Donate
governmentLaw

Trump Coin Against the Law: “Only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Yes, it’s true.

As part of the continuing effort to promote himself and create an authoritarian state, Trump has asked the Dept of the Treasury to strike a coin with his image on it.

However if anyone cares, this is against the law.

“Only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities.”

This is US Law and widely known among anyone who has a grasp of how this country operates.

That would exclude Trump, who is also illegally altering the White House by building a $200 million ballroom larger than the original ballroom.

There is still no release of the Epstein files. This is just the latest effort to distract the public from that issue.

Will anyone in Congress stop this?

Of course, is Trump is insistent about the coin, he may know something about his health that we don’t. The only hitch is that two years have to pass in between the death and the minting.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com