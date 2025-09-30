Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Mariah Carey Is “Here for it All” But Fans Are Not: Projected to Sell Just 65,000 Copies of Well Reviewed Album, Can’t Get Radio

By Roger Friedman

Mariah Carey is in the same boat as most recording artists of her generation.

Of course, she’s in first class.

But seriously, Mariah released a well reviewed, well sung album this week called “Here for It All.”

For a couple of says, the album hit number 1 on iTunes, meaning fans were downloading it. But there was no streaming, and no radio. None of the songs got any singles traction.

Now hitsdailydouble.com predicts 65,000 in sales. Of that only 10,000 come from streaming. The rest is iTunes and amazon.com. That’s it.

I’m a little surprised because there’s such a vocal fan group called Lambs who go crazy every time Mariah sneezes. They certainly drive annual sales of her “All I Want for Christmas” song and album. If anything negative is written they lose their minds. But they didn’t come through hyping this album. At least Christmas isn’t too far off.

Well, 65,000 is better than nothing. But radio should have responded to this album. The songs are strong and Mariah sounds great.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

