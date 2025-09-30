Mariah Carey Is “Here for it All” But Fans Are Not: Projected to Sell Just 65,000 Copies of Well Reviewed Album, Can’t Get Radio

Mariah Carey is in the same boat as most recording artists of her generation.

Of course, she’s in first class.

But seriously, Mariah released a well reviewed, well sung album this week called “Here for It All.”

For a couple of says, the album hit number 1 on iTunes, meaning fans were downloading it. But there was no streaming, and no radio. None of the songs got any singles traction.

Now hitsdailydouble.com predicts 65,000 in sales. Of that only 10,000 come from streaming. The rest is iTunes and amazon.com. That’s it.

I’m a little surprised because there’s such a vocal fan group called Lambs who go crazy every time Mariah sneezes. They certainly drive annual sales of her “All I Want for Christmas” song and album. If anything negative is written they lose their minds. But they didn’t come through hyping this album. At least Christmas isn’t too far off.

Well, 65,000 is better than nothing. But radio should have responded to this album. The songs are strong and Mariah sounds great.