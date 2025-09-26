Friday, September 26, 2025
Trumper Peyton Manning MIA from Jimmy Kimmel Live Despite Announced Booking

By Roger Friedman

Where is Peyton Manning tonight?

He was supposed to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight.

But Manning, a Trumper, was MIA. He was replaced by Julia Louis Dreyfus, who was not scheduled and had nothing to promote. She was great anyway, charming and funny.

So what happened? Manning, retired NFL star and broadcaster, is a friend of Donald Trump. They play golf etc., take pictures together. Manning has even defended the friendship. So you do the math. Manning fumbled at the 50 yard line. He’s a coward. He either withdrew voluntarily or Trump pulled him off the show. After all, Trump was fuming yesterday when ABC reinstated Kimmel from the suspension Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr caused.

Kimmel, by the way, made no mention of Manning’s absence. He was probably thrilled not have him on the show.

His loss, our gain. We love JLD even if she’s just coming on the show as a friend.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

