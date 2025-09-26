Trumper Peyton Manning MIA from Jimmy Kimmel Live Despite Announced Booking

Where is Peyton Manning tonight?

He was supposed to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight.

But Manning, a Trumper, was MIA. He was replaced by Julia Louis Dreyfus, who was not scheduled and had nothing to promote. She was great anyway, charming and funny.

So what happened? Manning, retired NFL star and broadcaster, is a friend of Donald Trump. They play golf etc., take pictures together. Manning has even defended the friendship. So you do the math. Manning fumbled at the 50 yard line. He’s a coward. He either withdrew voluntarily or Trump pulled him off the show. After all, Trump was fuming yesterday when ABC reinstated Kimmel from the suspension Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr caused.

Kimmel, by the way, made no mention of Manning’s absence. He was probably thrilled not have him on the show.

His loss, our gain. We love JLD even if she’s just coming on the show as a friend.

stay tuned…