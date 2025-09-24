Trump Melts Down Over Kamala Harris’s Book Debuting at Number 1 on Amazon, Claims He Won Popular Vote in 2024 “By Millions” (Not)

Donald Trump is flipping out.

He can’t believe Kamala Harris’s book, “107 Days,” is number 1 on amazon.com

The book debuted yesterday at the top and is still there.

Harris has been a huge promotional campaign explaining what she went through in the shortest presidential campaign in history.

It’s her perspective, although she does throw Joe Biden and his staff under the bus.

Trump has taken to social media calling Harris “DUMB as a rock,” which she isn’t. She’s about 100x smarter than his peanut sized intelligence.

As usual, he’s obsessed with numbers. He claims he beat her in the 2024 popular vote by millions.”

In fact, the popular vote difference was 2.3 million, about as many as all the people who live in Queens.

What saved Trump was the electoral college, which lets small states carry more weight than the most populated — where Harris won easily.

Poor Trump. Everyone’s reading “107 Days” and taking it seriously. They’re also watching “South Park.”