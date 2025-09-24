Thursday, September 25, 2025
“South Park” Targets Deft Takedown of Brendan Carr, FCC, Criticism of American Jews, And Of Course Trump and Satan

By Roger Friedman

Tonight’s episode of “South Park” might be their most deft satire of this crazy season.

The kids are playing with a Predictive Betting app where they can place bets. One of them is about Kyle’s mom — they’re Jewish — attacking a Palestinian hospital.

Also in this episode: Satan is still pregnant by Donald Trump, who’s trying to do everything he can to get rid of the baby by either poisoning Satan or making him fall down a flight of stairs.

The main foil of this episode: Brendan “We can do it the easy way or the hard way” Carr, head of the FCC, who is like Coyote to Trump’s Roadrunner. Carr gets poisoned, has blasting diarrhea, and falls through a trap door in the White House.

There’s plenty of other stuff, because Matt Stone and Trey Parker fill every second of every frame. A real gem is JD Vance as Tatou from Fantasy Island plotting against Trump.

But the stakes are higher than just having fun. Kyle’s mom, Sheila, is outraged that people are demanding her opinion about Gaza. She’s doesn’t know they’re betting on her to do something crazy. When she’s asked her opinion, she says it’s a tragedy for everyone on both sides. But that’s not what they want to hear.

She asks of her friends: Don’t people realize the conflict is between Israel and Palestine, not Jews and Palestine?

As the odds go up on Sheila mom going Rambo on Gaza, she goes to Israel to castigate Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu tries to throw her out of his office, but she may still be there lecturing him. “You’re making life for American Jews impossible,” she says, wrapping himself in Judaism.

As she says to him, “We can do this the hard way or the easy way.”

PS Look out for a line about Hollywood celebrities telling how to think about this subject. Mark Ruffalo, Hannah Einbeinder, Javier Bardem, pay close attention.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

