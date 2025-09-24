Wednesday, September 24, 2025
“South Park” Returns Tonight with First Episode Post-Kirk Assassination and Kimmel Suspension, Could Be Explosive

By Roger Friedman

“South Park” returns tonight.

It’s the first episode since the Charlie Kirk assassination and Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

It could be explosive.

The one line offered from Comedy Central about the episode is “Kyle and Cartman are at odds when a prediction markets app gets popular with their fellow students.”

But the pictures they sent don’t reflect that. We’ve a Trump-impregnated Satan in bed, with Trump offering a meal.

There’s also a picture of the kids in school, with Jesus in the gym locker room. The “prediction app” will be something like Fan Duel, I guess.

I doubt “South Park” will address the Kirk murder. But everything else, maybe including Tylenol, seems ripe for the picking.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

