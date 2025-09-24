“South Park” Returns Tonight with First Episode Post-Kirk Assassination and Kimmel Suspension, Could Be Explosive

“South Park” returns tonight.

It’s the first episode since the Charlie Kirk assassination and Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension.

It could be explosive.

The one line offered from Comedy Central about the episode is “Kyle and Cartman are at odds when a prediction markets app gets popular with their fellow students.”

But the pictures they sent don’t reflect that. We’ve a Trump-impregnated Satan in bed, with Trump offering a meal.

There’s also a picture of the kids in school, with Jesus in the gym locker room. The “prediction app” will be something like Fan Duel, I guess.

I doubt “South Park” will address the Kirk murder. But everything else, maybe including Tylenol, seems ripe for the picking.