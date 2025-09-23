Sore Loser: Trump Threatens to Sue ABC Over Jimmy Kimmel Return: Lies That He Was Told By ABC Source Kimmel Show Was Cancelled

Trump is a sore loser.

With 40 minutes to go before Jimmy Kimmel’s triumphant return to TV, Trump wrote this on TruthSocial:

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his “talent” was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

LOL. He lost and can’t accept it. Now he will sit there and squirm at 11:35 eastern as Kimmel gets massive standing ovation from his audience. His ratings will soar. Trump has actually caused one of his biggest enemies to grow more powerful. It’s too delicious!

And no, your orange freak, Kimmel’s audience isn’t “gone.” It was so strong that it forced Disney to stare you down. Hundreds of celebrities signed a petition, posted angry messages, vowed never to watch ABC again, and canceled their Disney Plus subscriptions.

Now Kimmel will come back stronger than ever. All because of you!