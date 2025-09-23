Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Jimmy Fallon Says Adele Considering Super Bowl Half Time Show, He Should Know Since It’s on NBC

By Roger Friedman

The word is out: Adele is “considering” doing the Super Bowl half time show next year.

Jimmy Fallon announced this news on his show last and it’s not coincidence: the Super Bowl is on NBC. They know now she’s doing it. Fallon gave us a tease.

An Adele half time show won’t be a big dance marathon like Beyonce, but she will be center stage. A few guest stars might be added. Professional flipper Benson Boone does a great job on Adele’s “When We Were Young.” He’d be perfect. And, he could flip!

The ratings would also be through the roof, no matter who plays. If the Chiefs are back, Taylor Swift will be in the audience. She could also make an appearance since by then she’ll be up for Grammy Awards and so on.

Can she handle Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California? Absolutely. Adele just did 18 months in Vegas. She can handle a big space without trouble.

So bring on Adele! Just talent and no pornography is just what the doctor ordered at this point.

