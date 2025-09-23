Fox News’s Jesse Watters Says Something Far More Incendiary and Dangerous Than Kimmel Ever Has: “We should bomb the UN”

During an exchange between Fox News’s two laughing hyenas, Jesse Watters really said something dangerous.

It was more incendiary than anything Jimmy Kimmel said, by miles.

Watters told Greg Gutfeld: ““What we need to do is either leave the UN or bomb it.”

Yes he said it. Funny? No. Suggestive to some crazy person? Of course.

Watters was bemoaning Donald Trump’s appearance there today. The escalators weren’t working. The Telemprompter had glitches. So this was Watters’ solution.

The two Bozos did agree that because the UN was in New York, there might be problems. But they sloughed that off pretty fast.

Will Watters be yanked off the air? No. Fox News is a circus. The nighttime anchors are very bad animals.