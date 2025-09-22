Global Citizen Cutting Ticket Prices Fast as The Weeknd Drops Out of Central Park Show, Cardi B Subs In

Global Citizen is a wreck.

Their annual Central Park show is turning into a nightmare.

Lead performer The Weeknd has dropped out at the last minute. He’ll be replaced by Cardi B.

Security must be thrilled. (Kidding.) This is now a very different night in the park.

Tickets weren’t selling in the first place. Now, on StubHub, prices are being slashed. “Citi Premium VIP” has dropped from $477 to $245.

Don’t forget, all levels of VIP tickets are for standing, just close to the stage.

I’ve written about Global Citizen for years. They spend millions on salaries for their executives, and producing rock concerts. They send very little money to poor or hungry people around the world. They’ve also ignored Ukraine and Gaza as if they don’t exist.

Now Cardi B, Shakira, and lesser lights like Tyla, Ayra Starr and Mariah the Scientist. Hugh Jackman, who still doesn’t get it, is heavily advertised as a host. Maybe he and Cardi B will do a number together.

The 501c3 no longer has a TV deal. They will stream the endless show to anyone who’s interested. It will be enlightening to see how many “world leaders” they fly in or kidnap from the UN General Assembly to promote their mostly useless ideas.

But I think maybe most people — not Hugh Jackman — have gotten the message about Global Citizen. There are no big mainstream stars, no Stevie Wonder or Coldplay, nothing really outside of hip hop.

The Weeknd? He’s out for “personal reasons.” Let’s hope it’s not something to do with his contract or the conditions, or if he asked exactly where all the money goes. He’s a smart guy, so anything is possible.