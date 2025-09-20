Sunday, September 21, 2025
Trump Mixes Up Direct Messaging for Social Media, Accidentally Sends Pam Bondi Public Note to Prosecute His Enemies

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump obviously thought he was sending a private message to his stooge, Pam Bondi, Attorney General.

Instead he posted it by mistake to his Truth Social.

In the message, since deleted, Trump tells Pam to prosecute his enemies. They are former FBI Director James Comey, NY Attorney General Leticia James, and Senator Adam Schiff.

Then he pressed SEND. And millions saw it or will see it now.

The missive, seen below, is just further indication that Trump’s whole presidency revolves around vendettas.

At least we know now that Trump grasps his two impeachments and five indictments. He wants Bondi to go after these people. Great reference to Lindsay Graham, Trump’s puppet.

