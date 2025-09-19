Friday, September 19, 2025
Miley Cyrus Tries to Relaunch Dead Album by Playing Stevie Nicks to Mick Fleetwood, Lindsay Buckingham on A Song with No Chorus

By Roger Friedman

Miley Cyrus released a new album this year called “Something Beautiful.”

It was a sales disaster. No singles, lots of weird tracks. It sounded like no one was in charge. (Ditto Ed Sheeran.) Copies: 44,000. With streaming: 133,000.

So why not try to revive that album with two tracks added? One of them is a bizarre and unnecessary song with David Byrne called “Lockdown.” Six minutes would have been more than enough for an interesting idea that goes nowhere.

The other new track is called “Secrets.” It’s made with Mick Fleetwood and Lindsay Buckingham. Miley sings the part of Stevie Nicks, with her reedy high voice.

But what could have been a hit becomes an enigma half way through as Miley abandons the chorus and the word “secret.” I’d like to remix it so she sings the title repeatedly. Otherwise, I can’t listen to a single without a point. What is going on here? She’s called out on strikes!

(Lyrics include the words “garden gnome’ and Katy Perry’s ‘chained to the rhythm.)

Does anyone produce or A&R albums anymore? Doesn’t sound like it.

“Flowers” looks more and more like a fluke.

