Ed Sheeran Feels the Pinch of Being 34 Years Old As Sales for His New Record Continue a Pattern of Decline

By Roger Friedman

This is no country for old men.

At 34 years old, Ed Sheeran is learning that lesson.

His new album, his eighth, called “Play,” had very soft sales in its debut week.

“Play” is projected to sell 65,000 copies when the counting is finished today. That’s about half of what should have sold.

To be honest, Sheeran hasn’t had a major hit since 2017. He had a great run with four “math” albums that were titled Divide, Plus, Times (X), and Equal, all using their numeric signs.

Those albums had lots of hits including “Shape of You,” “Perfect,”
“The A Team,” and so on. He was unsuccessfully sued over his Marvin Gaye-ish “Thinking Out Loud.”

But the album sales started taking a downturn recently, and “Play,” is the latest example.

The biggest problem with “Play”? No big radio hit like the ones mentioned above. The album is full of good songs, but so far nothing that’s broken out.

It may be at this point that Sheeran doesn’t care about hits. That’s reasonable. Most pop stars have a five year span of hits before their audience grows up and moves on. But it might be nice to give it a go, whether or not the single goes top 40.

The irony here is that Halsey, another pop star, gave an interview this week saying her record company wasn’t pining for a new album since her last one sold 200,000 copies. It debuted with 100,000. That’s a lot better than “Play.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

