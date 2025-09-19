Friday, September 19, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMediaMoviesTelevision

Conan O’Brien Speaks Out on Disney ABC Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel: “Anyone with a conscience knows it’s wrong”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Conan O’Brien has responded to the suspension of fellow comedian and talk show host:

“The suspension of @jimmykimmel and the promise to silence other Late Night hosts for criticizing the administration should disturb everyone on the Right, Left, and Center. It’s wrong and anyone with a conscience knows it’s wrong.”

What Conan doesn’t address is the elephant in the room: would he host the Oscars on ABC next March?

O’Brien hosted this year and the show was a hit. He’s signed for a second year. But it seems unlikely he’d do the job if Kimmel has left the network under these circumstances.

Indeed, it would be hard to find a stand up comedian or willing host of anything if they’re loyal to Kimmel. And what about the Grammy Awards?

Oy vey.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com