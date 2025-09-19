Conan O’Brien Speaks Out on Disney ABC Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel: “Anyone with a conscience knows it’s wrong”

Conan O’Brien has responded to the suspension of fellow comedian and talk show host:

“The suspension of @jimmykimmel and the promise to silence other Late Night hosts for criticizing the administration should disturb everyone on the Right, Left, and Center. It’s wrong and anyone with a conscience knows it’s wrong.”

What Conan doesn’t address is the elephant in the room: would he host the Oscars on ABC next March?

O’Brien hosted this year and the show was a hit. He’s signed for a second year. But it seems unlikely he’d do the job if Kimmel has left the network under these circumstances.

Indeed, it would be hard to find a stand up comedian or willing host of anything if they’re loyal to Kimmel. And what about the Grammy Awards?

Oy vey.